The US has promised to help Armenia reform its army

The USA promised Armenia to help reform the army. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia on November 6.

On November 1-3, Armenian Lieutenant General Edward Asryan met with his American colleague Stephen Basham at the headquarters of the US European Command in Stuttgart.

Stephen Basham stated that the States are ready to continue helping Armenia in reforms, and are also ready to cooperate in new directions:

professionalization of the armed forces;

strengthening of professional non-commissioned staff;

modernization of the management system;

peacemaking;

military medicine;

military education and combat training.

Armenian Lieutenant General Edward Asryan and US Lieutenant General Steven Basham.