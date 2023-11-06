The US has promised to help Armenia reform its army

The USA promised Armenia to help reform the army. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia on November 6.
On November 1-3, Armenian Lieutenant General Edward Asryan met with his American colleague Stephen Basham at the headquarters of the US European Command in Stuttgart.
Stephen Basham stated that the States are ready to continue helping Armenia in reforms, and are also ready to cooperate in new directions:
- professionalization of the armed forces;
- strengthening of professional non-commissioned staff;
- modernization of the management system;
- peacemaking;
- military medicine;
- military education and combat training.
- On September 11, the Eagle Partner 2023 joint military exercise with the United States began in Armenia. 85 American and 175 Armenian military personnel took part in the exercise. Their goal is stated to be "increasing the level of operational interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions," as well as "exchange of best practices in management and tactical communication."
- Since 1995, 102 Russian military bases have been permanently located in Armenia. Its number is about 3,500 servicemen. In October 2023, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said that he did not see any advantages in the continued presence of Russian military bases on the territory of Armenia.