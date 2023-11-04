Intelligence: Russia unsuccessfully tested Yars and Bulava nuclear weapons carriers

On November 1, Russia conducted an unsuccessful test of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24 "Yars", a carrier of nuclear weapons.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

The combat calculation of the 33rd missile army of the strategic missile forces of the Russian Armed Forces launched the Yars rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk region) at the target at the Kura range (Kamchatka). It went astray, as it did during the previous command and staff exercises of the strategic nuclear forces of the aggressor state on October 25.

On the same October 25, a test launch of the RSM-56 Bulava ballistic missile from the underwater missile cruiser Borei was unsuccessful.

According to the Intelligence, the Kremlin also has problems with the RS-28 "Sarmat" mine-based heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. It is one of the key projects in the program of modernization of the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation.