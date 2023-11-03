Ukrainian director Tanya Muinho shot a music video for South Korean singer Jungkook

Ukrainian director Tanu Muino became the director of the music video "Standing Next to You" by one of the most famous South Korean singers — Jungkook from BTS.

"Social Culture" writes about this.

The video was shot on the territory of the abandoned Kelenfeld power station in Budapest. It was built in 1914 and abandoned at the beginning of this century. Another location from the clip is the Hungaroring racetrack. The track “Standing Next to You” is part of the singerʼs debut solo album.

Ukrainian model Pasha Garul was also filmed in the clip. She collaborated with the brands Miu Miu, Swarovski, Blumarine, and was also the face of the advertising campaign of Pradaʼs spring-summer collection and the new fragrance Hermès Tutti Twilly.

Who is Tanu Muino?

Ukrainian designer, director and music video maker. She was born in 1989 in Odesa, and her father is Cuban by nationality. Until the age of six, Tanu lived in Cuba.

In 2016, Tanu Muino began collaborating with the singer MONATIK — she shoots almost all of his music videos. She also shot music videos for NK, the group "Vrenia I Stiklo", Nadia Dorofeeva, Vera Brezhneva, ROZHDEN and others.

Tanu Muino became the record holder for the number of awards in the nomination "Best video clip" of the annual Ukrainian YUNA award. She also twice became the "Clipmaker of the Year" at the M1 Music Awards.

In 2019, Tanya began collaborating with Western artists. Last year, she made a music video for Katy Perry, which received 32 million views. In 2020, Tanya made a music video for the British band Yungblud and the singer ROSALIA, and in 2021 — for the rapper Lil Nas X and the singer Cardi B. In 2022, the music video for the song "As It Was" by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino for Harry Styles won five nominations. In 2023, Tanu Muino won one of the nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards for the clip "Attention" for Doja Cat.