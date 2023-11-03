Citizens of Moldova were arrested in Paris for painting stars of David on houses on instructions from Russia

A couple from Moldova was arrested in the capital of France for painting stars of David on the walls of their houses. For this they were promised a monetary reward from Russia.

This is reported by "Europe 1".

The police detained a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman on November 1. They were sent under arrest. The couple is accused of "humiliation, aggravated by the fact that it was committed for reasons of ethnic origin or religion", as well as causing harm.

The detainees told the police that they painted on the walls "on the orders of a third party." They expected to receive money for this "from a person from Russia." According to the prosecutorʼs office, citizens of Moldova were in France illegally. They are deported.