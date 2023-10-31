In Paris, houses were painted with Jewish stars of David. The police are investigating the incident

On the night of October 31, unknown people painted about 60 Jewish stars of David on residential buildings and banks in the 14th arrondissement of Paris — this was what the Nazis did in the 1930s of the 20th century.

This was reported by the local broadcaster BFMTV.

Stars of David were discovered on the streets of Pere Corentin, Tomb-Issoir and Saint-Yves. The police opened an investigation into an article about property damage aggravated by racial, ethnic or religious hatred.

14th Ward Mayor Karin Petit criticized the "anti-Semitic and racist" drawings in a statement.

"This act is reminiscent of the processes of the 1930s and World War II, which led to the extermination of millions of Jews," she said.

The deputy mayor of the French capital, Emmanuel Gregoire, said that the city services went to the place to erase the inscriptions.

Currently, the police department of the 14th district has been mobilized to collect complaints from residents. It was they who informed the law enforcement officers about the drawings early in the morning.