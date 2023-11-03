News

The Unified State Register of Pets will appear in Ukraine

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the creation of the Unified State Register of domestic pets — dogs and cats.

The Ministry of Statistics writes about this.

This electronic registry will contain information about vaccinations and sterilization and other details of pets.

This should make it easier to obtain documents for pets and help to adapt Ukrainian legislation to international standards.