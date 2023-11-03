The Unified State Register of Pets will appear in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the creation of the Unified State Register of domestic pets — dogs and cats.
The Ministry of Statistics writes about this.
This electronic registry will contain information about vaccinations and sterilization and other details of pets.
This should make it easier to obtain documents for pets and help to adapt Ukrainian legislation to international standards.
- In Kyiv, in 2019, a single pet registry was launched, according to which dogs and cats are equipped with QR codes.
- Meanwhile, in Finland at the beginning of 2023 chipping and registration of dogs became mandatory, and later an official dog registry was launched.