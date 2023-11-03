SBU detained an FSB agent who worked in the military administration of Zaporizhzhia

SBU detained the "mole" of the FSB, who in October took up residence in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration in order to leak information about the positions of the Defense Forces in the south of Ukraine.

While in the position of chief specialist of the Regional Military Administrationʼs cyber security department, he tried to covertly obtain secret information about the deployment of the Armed Forces and defense purchases in the region.

In order to obtain secret information, the Russian "mole" wanted to use his access to the servers of a state institution.

However, SBU employees worked to anticipate and detained the intruder.

According to the investigation, the enemy informant turned out to be a resident of Zaporizhzhia, a radio engineer by education. Before getting a job in the regional military administration, he worked at one of the local enterprises that carried out maintenance of military equipment of the Defense Forces.

In September of this year, a man on his own initiative offered the occupiers his "help" in the war against Ukraine. He wrote about this in one of the Russian chatbots created to collect information about the movement of units of the Armed Forces in the frontline regions.

Later, an FSB staff member contacted him remotely and enlisted his cooperation. On the instructions of the Russian special service, the attacker covertly filmed the production facilities and military equipment at the plant on his phone.

He also tried to identify repair bases and other logistics centers of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of the regional center.

To communicate with the occupiers, the accomplice used anonymous chats in the messenger.

During the searches, a mobile phone was seized from the detainee. Security Service investigators informed him of the suspicion. The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.