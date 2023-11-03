Russia attacked two districts of Kharkiv and its suburbs. Eight people were injured

At night, the Russians launched a massive drone attack on civilian objects in Kharkiv and the suburbs.

Three drones were hit in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, damaging garages, residential buildings, and cars. The educational institution was also partially destroyed. Eight people were injured: all of them had an acute reaction to stress. Among them are two children: a 10-year-old boy and a 2.5-year-old girl. All received help on the spot.

Other hits were at the service station and the dormitory where the displaced people lived. Also, a lot of damage was done to residential buildings — their roofs were damaged.

In the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, a drone damaged private homes, garages and cars of citizens.

In the suburb of Kharkiv — the village of Korotych — as a result of an enemy strike, two non-residential buildings caught fire.

During the inspection of the hit sites, fragments of Geran-2 drones were found.