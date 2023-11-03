At night, anti-aircraft defense shot down 24 out of 38 attack drones. There are destruction in the regions

At night, the Russians launched 38 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile over Ukraine. Air defense destroyed the missile and 24 drones, as the General Staff reported.

As of 1:15 a.m. Friday, an air alert was announced in almost all regions of Ukraine. From 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., the threat existed for the western regions. The Air Force reported at 5:20 a.m. that the threat had been defeated. At the beginning of the fourth, the air raid alarm was canceled in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Within an hour, the alarm disappeared for all western regions.

In the Lviv region, the air defense system went off around two in the morning, as the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi informed. As early as 4:20 a.m., he reported a major threat to Lviv and Yavoriv, where the training ground is located.

In the region, there were five hits to the object of critical infrastructure. 16 drones flew over Lviv region, 11 of which were destroyed. It passed without casualties.

The Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported around one in the morning that there were flights in the city. During the night, rescuers extinguished five fires — the largest of them in one district of Kharkiv. There, the fire engulfed an administrative building, a sewing shop, a service station, garages, eight cars and a residential building. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, around 6 in the morning, debris from a downed drone fell on a hostel in the Kaluskyi district.

In the Odesa region, there is a hit on the technical territory of the infrastructure object. There were no casualties or severe damage.