The European Investment Bank will allocate €450 million to Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will allocate €450 million to Ukraine for two recovery projects — Ukraine Recovery III FL and Ukraine Water Recovery FL.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

€250 million was allocated to Ukraine Recovery III FL. These funds will be spent on critically important social and urban infrastructure. It is about both the restoration of objects damaged by the war and the construction of new ones.

€200 million was allocated to the Ukraine Water Recovery FL project. The funds will be used to support water infrastructure in areas affected by war or where a significant number of refugees live. We are talking about the restoration of water supply and drainage, in particular, measures to overcome the consequences of the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP.

If this decision is finally approved by the EIB Board of Directors and the EU4U Donor Committee, the first tranches of €100 million for each project will be signed by the end of this year.

Earlier, the European Investment Bank provided Ukraine with €30.7 million to support municipal infrastructure and public transport in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Lutsk and Sumy.