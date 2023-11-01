In Ukraine, the national program “Future Perfect” is being launched — it is a project to popularize the English language

The “Future Perfect" project is being launched in Ukraine, its goal is to make English the official language of international communication in the country. The initiator of the program is President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on November 1.

The “Future Perfect” program provides products and services to help learn English, the first of which are the “Empower” platform and the “Promova” language learning platform. “Promova”, a language learning platform with a personalized approach, offers Ukrainians Premium access to all language courses for three years. And the online platform for learning English “Empower” from the University of Cambridge is available for Ukrainian teachers and students.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained that the “Future Perfect” program will be open to everyone, regardless of financial status or place of residence. The language program will be coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture.