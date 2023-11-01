In Ukraine, the national program “Future Perfect” is being launched — it is a project to popularize the English language

The “Future Perfect" project is being launched in Ukraine, its goal is to make English the official language of international communication in the country. The initiator of the program is President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on November 1.
The “Future Perfect” program provides products and services to help learn English, the first of which are the “Empower” platform and the “Promova” language learning platform. “Promova”, a language learning platform with a personalized approach, offers Ukrainians Premium access to all language courses for three years. And the online platform for learning English “Empower” from the University of Cambridge is available for Ukrainian teachers and students.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained that the “Future Perfect” program will be open to everyone, regardless of financial status or place of residence. The language program will be coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture.
- On June 28, 2023, Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to grant English the status of the language of international communication. He also proposes to determine which officials are required to speak English.
- The American publication “Politico”, referring to the US strategy for Ukraine, wrote that Washington believes that Ukraine will be able to integrate into Europe and increase ties with the US thanks to the English language. The United States is offering assistance to the Department of Education so that the teaching of English is at a higher level than it is now.