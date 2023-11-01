The court refused to impose a preventive measure on the head of the National Health Service Natalia Husak

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv rejected the request of the prosecutorʼs office for a preventive measure against the head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Natalia Husak, who is suspected of official negligence in the amount of two million hryvnias.
"Actually, this is the result we were sure of. After all, the investigation essentially had no arguments," Husak wrote.
- On October 27, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported on the suspicion of Natalia Husak in official negligence in the amount of 2 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, in April 2022, by order of the National Health Service, one of the state enterprises was engaged in the administration of the central database of the electronic health care system. However, services that were not provided were included in the act of services. Investigators say that Husak did not properly verify the actual work performed and did not take steps to reduce the total amount of the contract.