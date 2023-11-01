Air defense shot down 18 attack drones and an Kh-59 missile at night. Russia attacked an oil refinery

On the night of November 1, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities using Shahed-136/131 type attack drones and Kh-59 guided air missile.

Air defense forces shot down the missile and 18 out of 20 attack drones.

Russia launched part of the drones and a missile from the Kursk region, and the rest of the enemy strike UAVs from the southeast, from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Among other things, Russia struck an oil refinery in Kremenchuk with drones. There were no casualties, but there is destruction — the fire was extinguished by rescuers. The air raid alarm in the region lasted for four hours.