The head of the Pentagon and the US Secretary of State advocated the allocation of $44.4 billion to help Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee, requesting $68.3 billion in additional funding.

The press service of the Pentagon writes about it.

Of this amount, $10.6 billion should go to aid Israel, and $44.4 billion to support Ukraine. Officials also asked for $3.3 billion for US military needs.

"Ukraineʼs brave forces have taken back more than half of the territory seized by Russian invaders since February 2022. That was made possible by bipartisan and principled U.S. leadership — and our coalition of some 50 allies and partners," Austin said.

According to him, Americans should understand: what is happening in Ukraine and Israel affects the national security of the United States.