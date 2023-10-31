The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion against the expositor of the Court Security Service for helping evaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion against the ex-deputy head of the Judicial Security Service, who helped evaders to go abroad.

SBU writes about this.

The man created a fake charity fund and more than 30 pseudo-volunteer organizations in Ukraine. On their behalf, he registered the evaders as international carriers of humanitarian cargo. The service cost $2-5 thousand depending on the urgency.

In order to create pseudo-charitable organizations and issue fake documents for evaders, the suspect "darkly" used connections among acquaintances in state institutions.

In March 2023, the person involved went to Europe under the guise of a volunteer. The investigation revealed that the official was dismissed from the Judicial Security Service in 2021 due to involvement in corruption.

He was informed of suspicions of illegally transporting people across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code) and obstructing the Defense Forces (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code).