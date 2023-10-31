More than 280 groups, which promised to take men abroad, were exposed in Ukraine

During the martial law in Ukraine, more than 280 criminal groups were exposed, which promised to take men abroad.
On October 31, the spokesman of the State Border Service (SBS) Andriy Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.
Organizers can be in different regions of Ukraine, but they often look for border residents who live there and know the area as helpers in order to help men cross the state border line.
- In general, every day about 100-150 people do not have the opportunity to cross the state border, 20-30 of them try to do it illegally.