Another temperature record was set in Kyiv — the 40th since the beginning of the year

On Monday, October 30, a temperature record was set again in Kyiv.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi reported this on October 31.

The maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached +20.6 °C, which is 2.3 °C higher than the previous record of 2013. This is already the 40th temperature record in the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the year.