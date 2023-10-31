Another temperature record was set in Kyiv — the 40th since the beginning of the year

On Monday, October 30, a temperature record was set again in Kyiv.
The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi reported this on October 31.
The maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached +20.6 °C, which is 2.3 °C higher than the previous record of 2013. This is already the 40th temperature record in the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the year.
- In Kyiv, this yearʼs September became the warmest since 1881. The average monthly air temperature was +18.8 °C, which is 3.9 °C higher than the climatic norm.