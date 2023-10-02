This yearʼs September in Kyiv became the warmest since 1881

In Kyiv in September, the average monthly air temperature was +18.8 °C, which is 3.9 °C higher than the climatic norm. This September has become the warmest in the capital since 1881.

The Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported this on October 2.

Three temperature records were set in the capital during the month. The coldest time in the capital was September 10, when the minimum temperature in the morning dropped to +9.1 °C, and the warmest was September 24, when the maximum temperature in the afternoon reached +29.1 °C.

Only 8 mm, or 14% of the climatic norm, fell on Nauka Avenue, 37. This yearʼs September became the 12th among the driest since 1891.