In Kyiv, a petition to allocate money to the military from the budget has received the required number of signatures

A petition on the website of the Kyiv City Council about planning the Kyiv budget for 2024 has received the necessary six thousand signatures. Now it should be considered by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

The author of the petition is Yulia Nikitina.

"We demand a change in the approach to the planning of the budget of the city of Kyiv, target programs and the program of economic and social development of Kyiv. We demand the abandonment of projects that are not a matter of survival or adequate necessity for the residents of the capital, and a radical increase in spending on frontline aid, rehabilitation of the wounded, safety of residents and ensuring a dignified life for less mobile population groups in the city," the author explained.

In Kyiv, in October, actions were held under the building of the Kyiv City State Administration against the financing of infrastructure facility repairs. Instead, they proposed to increase support for the Armed Forces. People were with placards "My taxes on the Armed Forces, not on cobblestones" and "Our taxes are on our army."