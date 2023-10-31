The Russian singer Chycherina received suspicion from SBU on four articles

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion on four articles to the Russian singer Yulia Chycherinia, who supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, on the eve of 2023, she published a video message where she called on the military of the Defense Forces to surrender to Russian captivity.

In addition, in her speech, Chycherina threatened Ukrainian defenders with imprisonment in Russian concentration camps in Siberia.

Then this video was "picked up" by propagandists of the Kremlinʼs central information resources. Also, after the aggressorʼs terrorist attack in Olenivka, the woman involved came to the temporarily occupied village and gave a concert there, during which she called on local residents to join the ranks of the invaders.

She accompanied such agitation with "slogans" in which she justified the temporary occupation of part of Ukraine.

Linguistic examination confirmed the facts of the attackerʼs subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.