During the full-scale war, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 300 000 Russians

The Defense Forces eliminated another 870 occupiers and 148 units of enemy weapons and equipment over the past day. Since February 24, 2024, the Russian army has lost 300 810 soldiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Staromayorske. During the day, 36 combat clashes took place at the front.