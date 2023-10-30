Border guards confirmed the destruction of a Russian Su-25 near Avdiivka

The State Border Service (SBS) confirmed that on October 29 in the Avdiivka direction, border guards shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

The press service of the SBS writes about this.

The calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile complex of the border unit shot down the plane of the occupiers. After being hit, the attack aircraft went up in smoke, began to lose height and disappeared over the horizon.

On the morning of October 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine included one destroyed aircraft in the summary of Russiaʼs losses in the war over the past day.

Su-25 (according to NATO classification: Frogfoot) is an armored subsonic attack aircraft designed for direct support of ground troops over the battlefield day and night with visual visibility of the target, as well as for the destruction of objects at specified coordinates.