In Ukraine plan to launch “smart mobilization”. The main points

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch the "smart mobilization" project. This will allow people to choose the specialization for which to mobilize.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, in an interview with "RBC-Ukraine".

According to him, the "smart mobilization" pilot project will be launched in one or two months.

"We will launch a pilot on drone operators. For example, a person chooses that he wants to become a drone operator, or even serve in a company of strike drones. It can be a sapper, or a driver. All positions will be available. A person will be able to see what kind of unit, company, what obligations you have, what risks you have, how you will study," Fedorov added.

If a citizen left an application, passed recruiters, testing and training, then he will definitely get to the place where he wanted to mobilize. For all this, it will not be necessary to go to the Military Commissariat.

The minister noted that after the launch of the project, it will be clear how many Ukrainians self-mobilized and how this will affect their motivation.