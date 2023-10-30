News

The number of people killed in the missile attack on the “Nova Post” department has increased to seven

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The number of people killed in a rocket attack on the “Nova Post” department near Kharkiv has increased to seven. A 25-year-old worker died in the hospital in the morning.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

Currently, 12 more wounded are being treated, two of them are in intensive care.