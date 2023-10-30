The number of people killed in the missile attack on the “Nova Post” department has increased to seven

The number of people killed in a rocket attack on the “Nova Post” department near Kharkiv has increased to seven. A 25-year-old worker died in the hospital in the morning.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.
Currently, 12 more wounded are being treated, two of them are in intensive care.
- In the evening of October 21, Russia hit the “Nova Post” department in the village of Novyi Korotych (Kharkiv region), with a S-300 missile. All the dead are employees of the company. They spent the last seconds of their lives helping — sorting parcels with medicines and humanitarian aid. There were no military facilities near the “Nova Post” department.