”Babel” sources: two SBU drones attacked the Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia

The Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia was attacked by two drones of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Informed sources told "Babel" about this.

The drones struck several new installations at the plant, which processed fuel for the Russian army. According to preliminary data, several oil tanks also caught fire.

"Such objects are an important goal. After all, in the past year alone, the enterprise produced more than 7 million tons of aviation fuel, which was used for enemy military aircraft that attack Ukraine every day," explained the interlocutor of Babel.