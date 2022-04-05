In memoriam: Max Levin

The body of Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker Max Levin was found on April 1 near Huta Mezhyhirska village in Kyiv Oblast. Unarmed Max was killed by the occupiers with two shots from a firearm. Accompanied by serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov, Levin traveled to Guta Mezhyhirska on March 13 to document the aftermath of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Yesterday, on April 4, Max was buried. Dozens of people ― journalists, photographers, the military ― came to say goodbye to him. Our editorial office expresses condolences to Maxʼs family. We will never forget him.