The Russian army organized a genocide in Bucha: civilians were deliberately tortured and killed. This is how the city looks like now — photo report for Babel

Photographer Stas Kozliuk arrived in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on April 4. This city was liberated by the Ukrainian army a few days ago. There are places of mass burial in the city. Stas saw one of these in the churchyard. People started burying there on March 10. At first, they tried to hold a funeral in the cemetery, but Russian soldiers threatened to kill everyone who will go there. So, people began to bury the killed wherever possible, including in the yards of houses and churches. There are three such burials in the courtyard of the church Stas photographed, about 70 people in each pit. There is no water, gas or electricity in the city now, the citizens prepare food on the fires, and to keep the fire burning they saw trees. Stas also came across the body of a man with his nose cut off. According to locals, they saw him taken to the building with his hands tied. He never left the building. According to the Interior Ministerʼs adviser Vadym Denysenko, as of April 5, more than 400 people had died in Bucha. We publish photos from Bucha so that the whole world knows that Russian soldiers organized a genocide in the city. Foreign media are allowed (and encouraged) to use these photos for free if they state the authorship as "Stas Kozliuk / babel.ua". Please let the world see what Ukraine is going through