Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kyiv oblast. The occupants shelled Odesa oblast and are trying to capture Mariupol. Day 38: live coverage

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 15 villages in Kyiv oblast and pushed the occupants even further from Kyiv. However, Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klychko urged displaced Kyiv residents not to come back home yet. Meanwhile, in the evening of April 1, Russians fired three missiles from the "Iskander" complex in the Odesa oblast, trying to hit critical infrastructure, but did not succeed. They also attempt to establish full control over destroyed Mariupol. Read about main events of the 38th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on April 1).