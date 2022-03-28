Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Ukrainian Army liberated Irpin, almost 5 thousand people were killed in sieged Mariupol, Europe wonʼt buy Russian gas for Rubles. Day 34: live coverage

Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Irpin (Kyiv suburb) from Russian occupants. The locals are asked not to come back to the town yet: the territory is still being checked and Russians can counterattack. Mariupol city council provided journalists with preliminary results of Russian attacks. Almost 5 thousand locals were killed by the shellings, 210 of them are kids. G7 countries ― USA, Canada, The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan ― refused to pay for the Russian gas in rubles. Even Germany states itʼs ready for any scenarios and wonʼt be sold for blaskmail. Follow the key events of the 33rd day of war in our live coverage (and hereʼs what has happened on March 28).