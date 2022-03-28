Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. Mariupol defenders refused to leave the city, Ukrainian Army liberates captured villages in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Russia shells Volyn. Day 33: live coverage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian journalists he proposed Mariupol defenders to leave the city due to the hard situation in the city encircled by Russians. They refused. Ukrainian Army continues to liberate territories from Russian occupants ― specifically, Husarivka and Vilkhivka villages in Kharkiv oblast and Poltavka and Malynivka villages in Zaporizhzhia oblast. Meanwhile Russian army in the evening of March 27 shelled oil depot in Volyn Oblast. Please follow the key events of 33rd day of war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on March 27).