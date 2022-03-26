Russia’s war with Ukraine. Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Trostianets, but the occupiers captured Slavutych and launched a missile strike on Lviv. Day 32: live coverage

Ukrainian military liberated the city of Trostianets (Sumy oblast) from Russian occupation, where the enemy entered during first days of war. However, the Russian occupiers captured the town of Slavutych in Kyiv oblast and launched three missile strikes on Lviv and Dubno. US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and declared Russiaʼs strategic defeat in the war. Read about the main events of the 32nd day of the war in the "Babel" text live coverage (main events of March 26 - here)