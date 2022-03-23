Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupiers seized an evacuation convoy near Mariupol, more than 100 Russian planes are already shot down, Russian soldier handed over a tank for a reward. Day 28: live coverage

The Russian occupiers seized an evacuation convoy with rescuers, which was moving on an agreed route to Mariupol. The invaders said the equipment would be confiscated and people "may or may not be released." The Ukrainian military, in turn, shot down three more planes of invaders. This means Russian forces have lost more than 100 aircraft in this war. Morale of the occupiers continues to decline. An example of this was the case when a Russian soldier handed over his tank to Ukrainian soldiers for a reward and surrendered himself. For this he will receive $10 thousand after the war, comfortable living conditions and the opportunity to apply for citizenship. Read our live coverage of the key events of March 23 (and here is what happened on March 22)