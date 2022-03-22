Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupiers bombed a shopping center in Kyiv and fired on buses with children from Mariupol, but got smashed in Chornobayivka for the seventh time. Day 27: live coverage

The Russian occupiers fired a rocket at a shopping and entertainment complex in Kyiv at night, killing eight people. It turned out that the blow was caused by a video on social networks about the movement of Ukrainian equipment in the area, which was posted by a resident of the capital. He has already been detained. Evacuation buses with children from Mariupol came under fire from the occupiers, some of the kids were seriously injured. For the seventh time, the Russian military was hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Chornobaivka airfield. Read our live coverage of the key events of March 22 (and hereʼs what happened on March 21).