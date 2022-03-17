Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. In Mariupol Russians intentionally bomb shelters with civilians, Ukrainian Army counterattacks near Kyiv, USA and UK will give Ukraine anti-air systems. Day 22: Babel live coverage

Russians dropped powerful bombs on the buildings of Mariupol drama theatre and indoor pool, which were used by women and kids as a shelter. Ukrainian Army continues counterattacking in Bucha, Irpin and other Kyiv suburbs. The Pentagon agreed in giving Ukraine 800 systems of anti-air defense and other military equipment. The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with state-of-the-art portable anti-aircraft missile systems Starstreak. Read our live coverage about the key events of March 17 (and here is what happened on March 16).