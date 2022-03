Russian occupiers continue bombing Kyiv and other cities. The Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovenia, as well as the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived to Ukraine. The occupying forces were defeated again near Kharkiv, and Russia itself is on the verge of default. The mobilization of second-line conscripts has begun in Ukraine. Read our text live coverage about the main events of March 16 (and here are key events of March 15).