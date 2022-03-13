Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. Ukrainian armed forces liberate villages, the US provides $200 million on military help, the occupants are destroying Mariupol. Day 18: Babel live coverage
Ukrainian armed forces have liberated two more villages in Chernihiv oblast. US president Joseph Biden has signed a decree about giving Ukraine $200 million on military needs. The occupants continue to blockade Mariupol and are constantly shelling it. Read our live coverage of the key events of March 13 (and here are the main events of March 12).