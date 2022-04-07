Putinʼs spokesman acknowledged that Russia had suffered heavy losses in the war against Ukraine

For the first time, Russia has officially acknowledged the significant military losses of its army in the war in Ukraine.

This statement was made by a spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

"We have suffered significant losses of troops, this is a huge tragedy for us", he said.

In late March, Russia said that during the month of the so-called special operation in Ukraine, 1,351 Russian servicemen were killed, and 3,825 were injured. On April 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 18,900 Russian occupiers had been killed in Ukraine.