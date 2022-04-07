By the end of 2022, Estonia will completely abandon Russian gas imports

The Estonian government has agreed to completely abandon Russian gas imports by the end of 2022. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said it was necessary to stop funding the war against Ukraine and renounce Russiaʼs dependence.

ERR writes about it.

Estonia reimburses supplies thanks to a leased LNG terminal in Paldiski for liquefied natural gas storage. The Estonian side has already agreed on the lease with Finland. The countries will jointly lease the terminal. It is to be delivered to the Gulf of Finland in the autumn.