The Armed Forces of Ukraine has liberated another village in Kherson Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told that the Ukrainian army had liberated the village of Osokorivka in Kherson Oblast.

This was reported by the Ministery of Defense of Ukraine

У Генеральному штабі ЗСУ розповіли, що українські військові звільнили село Осокорівка Херсонської області.

Today, the Ukrainian military has liberated three more villages in Kherson Oblast — Dobrianka, Novovoznesenske and Trudoliubivka.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights Lidmyla Denisova told on the situation in Kherson oblast occupied by Russians.