Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he has invited Russian President Putin to talks in Budapest.

This was reported by Index.

According to Orban, Ukraine, France, and Germany could take part in them. He stressed that this was a ceasefire negotiation, not a peace agreement. According to Orban, Putin allegedly agreed to such an invitation but puts forward his conditions.

On Wednesday, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador because of allegedly insulting statements by Ukrainian leaders against the Hungarian authorities.

On April 4, pro-Russian politician Viktor Orban announced his fifth election victory in Hungary, heading the Hungarian government for the fourth time in a row.