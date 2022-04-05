Italy and Sweden are also sending Russian diplomats

Italyʼs foreign ministry has announced the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats. They must leave the country and are declared non grata.

The decision was made in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners. It is related to national security in the context of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Swedish government is sending three diplomats, writes Aftonbladet. It is noted that they are conducting illegal intelligence activities. At the same time, according to the Swedish Security Service, approximately ten Russians at the embassy are engaged in intelligence.