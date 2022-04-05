Shabunin, the head of the AntAC, criticized the disconnection of Espresso, Pryamiy, and Channel 5 TV channels

The Head of the "Anti-Corruption Action Center" (Ukrainian civic organization fighting against corruption) Vitaliy Shabunin criticized the disconnection of digital broadcasting from Espresso, Direct and Channel 5 TV channels, calling it a very bad step by the Presidentʼs Office.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"Thatʼs how Putinʼs censorship of the media began. Ukraine mustnʼt be humiliated by such decisions. I really want to believe that Zelensky did not sanction this decision, and this is Yermakʼs initiative [head of the Presidentʼs Office] and others", he said.

Shabunin stressed that this situation looks bad against the background of, for example, the fact that the Ukrainian police system continues to be "run by the Russian devil [Oleh] Tatarov", who, according to him, helped fugitive suspect Viktor Medvedchuk and former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov.