Zelensky: A «book of executioners» and a special mechanism of justice will be created in Ukraine

Ukraine will create a book of executioners, where the Russian occupiers involved in crimes against the Ukrainian people will be recorded.

This was stated by President Zelensky in his address to the Ukrainian people.

"I have decided to create a special mechanism of justice in Ukraine to investigate and prosecute every crime of the occupiers in our country. The essence of this mechanism is the joint work of national and international experts: investigators, prosecutors, and judges. This mechanism will help Ukraine and the world bring to justice those who unleashed or participated in this terrible war against the Ukrainian people and in crimes against our people [...]. Each guilty of such crimes will be entered in a special Book of Executioners, will be found and punished", — he said.