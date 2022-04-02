Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin was killed

On April 1, police officers found the body of Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska in Kyiv Oblast.

This was reported by LB.ua media, where he had worked.

Maksym, accompanied by serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov, went to Huta Mezhyhirska, on March 13 to record the consequences of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. They left the car and headed toward the village of Moshchun. There has been no contact with the two men since then.

Intense fighting later broke out in the area. The whereabouts of Oleksiy Chernyshov are still unknown.

Maks Levin was a photojournalist, documentary photographer, and cameraman for many Ukrainian and international media.