«Energoatom»: Russian occupiers leave Chernobyl and Slavutych

The Russians, who captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, marched in two columns toward the Ukrainian border with the Republic of Belarus. A Russian military column that besieged the town of Slavutych is now also being formed to move toward Belarus.

"Energoatom" reports about this.

This morning, the invaders announced to the Ukrainian staff of the plant their intention to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. At present, a small number of Russians still remain at the station, «Energoatom» said.

It is also noted that information about the trenches that the Russians were building in the radioactive Red Forest has been confirmed.

"So it is not surprising that the occupiers received significant doses of radiation and panicked at the first sign of illness. And it manifested itself very quickly. As a result, almost a riot broke out among the military, and they began to move out from there, "said Ukrainian nuclear workers.

«Energoatom» later published the Act of Acceptance and Transfer of Protection of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was signed by the occupiers.

There is no official confirmation of this information from the authorities or the General Staff.