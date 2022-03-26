Turkey has asked Ukraine and Russia for consultations over mines near the Bosporus

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has acknowledged that an unknown object that sailed from the Black Sea to the Bosporus is a sea mine. The Turks blocked the strait and demined it.

Now Turkey has asked Ukraine and Russia for consultations.

Earlier, the Russians said that the Ukrainian side allegedly mined the approach to its shores from the Black Sea, but the mines began to drift towards the Bosporus. In Russia, they even named their exact number - 420. This may indicate that these are Russian mines, as it is almost impossible to accurately count the number of mines in a stormy sea.

Strait navigation has now been restored.