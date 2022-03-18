Ukraine and US have convinced European countries to prepare sanctions against Russia last year, — Ukrainian MFA head Dmytro Kuleba

At the end of last year, Ukraine and the United States forced European countries to prepare sanctions against Russia, so on February 24, when the war began, the EU was ready.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview for the Ukrainian Pravda outlet, which was published on March 18.

"And so, when the tragic day of the 24th came, they were ready. If you remember, back in November last year, I said that we needed a three-tier comprehensive package of Russian deterrence. And sanctions was one of the levels. As of the 24th we no longer had to develop anything. And they no longer had an argument: "Well, wait, we have procedures, we need to think, to consult." It was already lying on the table. And the first sanctions flew, actually, in automatic mode," Kuleba said.