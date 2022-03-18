The General Staff has published Russiaʼs losses in the war with Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published Russia’s losses since the beginning of the war as of March 18:
- personnel — 14 200 людей;
- tanks— 450 units;
- armored combat vehicles — 1 448;
- artillery systems — 205;
- multiple rocket launchers — 72;
- air-defense warfare — 43;
- aircraft — 93;
- helicopters — 112;
- motor vehicles — 879;
- ships and boats — 3;
- fuel tanks— 60;
- drones — 11;
- special equipment — 11.
The data is to be clarified, as the high intensity of hostilities complicates the calculations.