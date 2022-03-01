We are working and will keep working for as long as weʼre alive to tell about the war with Russia. Now all the news are published in our real-time coverage — Babel team statement

For the five days since Russia started its invasion into Ukraine we have published hundreds of news articles, contacted dozens of people, we have been checking facts, searching for updates and uncovering fakes. We have done everything to make sure readers from all over the world know whatʼs happening in the war that has been ongoing since February 24.

The majority of us is in the epicenter of events, and actually, we are not really a large team. So in order not to slow down, we have stopped updating the News, Stories, Profit and Pekeltse sections of the Babel website. All up-to-date information will appear in one article ― our live coverage of the war ― and in our Telegram.

Here is our text online in English.

Here it is in Ukrainian.

Here is our Telegram ― in Ukrainian as well.

Please read and spread the news, share only reliable information and tell your foreign colleagues, partners and friends the truth about Russiaʼs war with Ukraine.

Babel team ❤️

Glory to Ukraine