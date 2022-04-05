News

Slovenia is reducing the number of Russian embassy staff.

According to a statement from the Slovenian Foreign Ministry, today, they summoned Russian Ambassador Timur Eivazov to express dismay and the harshest protest at the clear evidence that the armed forces of the Russian Federation committed war crimes against the civilian population in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. After that, they decided to reduce the number of Russian embassy staff.

Slovenia expels 33 Russian diplomats from its territory, writes AFP.

As of April 5, the Russian diplomats are expelled en mass from Lithuania, France, Germany, Denmark, Slovakia, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Latvia, and Estonia.